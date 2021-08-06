Letter: Jones has made progress but still needs accountability

Regarding the editorial “Citing aldermanic ‘obstinacy,’ St. Louis mayor spends federal money as she likes” (Aug. 3): I believe the Editorial Board should give a more balanced view of Mayor Tishaura Jones. She is the first mayor to give substance to addressing inequities of tax incentives, systemic racism, calling out the problems with the police union and its leadership, and addressing ways to reduce crime. She has also done this with dynamism and charisma lacking in many of her predecessors.

But ordinary city residents need immediate police protection now, or we risk losing more people who become disillusioned. That means funding and staffing the police, paying them salaries commensurate with their peers, and allowing them to live where they want — all while holding them accountable. It means addressing jail closures based on facts, not political dogma. It means that Jones should accept criticism and contrary views while being open to compromise rather than stonewalling and being indignant.