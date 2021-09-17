 Skip to main content
Letter: Jones, Hayden should have chosen to honor fallen Marine
Letter: Jones, Hayden should have chosen to honor fallen Marine

St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden announces his plan to retire

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden accompanies Mayor Tishaura Jones at a press conference outside City Hall Wednesday to announce his plan to retire in February.

Regarding "St. Louis police Chief John Hayden announces he will retire in February" (Sept. 9): On Sept. 8,  St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden and Mayor Tishaura Jones showed how utterly clueless their administration is about our community. Instead of joining thousands of others to honor fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, they chose to have their own "pat each other on the back" media circus at the exact moment his flag-draped remains were lifted from the plane at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. 

I believe this was an utter show of selfishness and was downright disrespectful. Couldn't they have chosen another time for Hayden's retirement announcement? 

In my opinion, the Schmitz family deserves an apology. St. Louis residents should be ashamed of their leaders' callous actions.

Henry Hahn • Pacific  

