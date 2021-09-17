Letter: Jones, Hayden should have chosen to honor fallen Marine

Regarding "St. Louis police Chief John Hayden announces he will retire in February" (Sept. 9): On Sept. 8, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden and Mayor Tishaura Jones showed how utterly clueless their administration is about our community. Instead of joining thousands of others to honor fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, they chose to have their own "pat each other on the back" media circus at the exact moment his flag-draped remains were lifted from the plane at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
I believe this was an utter show of selfishness and was downright disrespectful. Couldn't they have chosen another time for Hayden's retirement announcement?
In my opinion, the Schmitz family deserves an apology. St. Louis residents should be ashamed of their leaders' callous actions.
Henry Hahn • Pacific