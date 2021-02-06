 Skip to main content
Letter: Jones owes it to St. Louis to testify in Rams lawsuit
Letter: Jones owes it to St. Louis to testify in Rams lawsuit

Regarding “Tishaura Jones wants no part of deposition in Rams relocation lawsuit” (Feb. 3): St. Louis treasurer and mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones recently said she doesn’t want to participate in a deposition for the St. Louis region lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL and the rest of the league’s teams because of the “annoyance and undue burden of being deposed.” She claims that having to step away from her duties as treasurer to attend this deposition would be unduly burdensome on her and her staff.

So the St. Louis city and region could possibly reap multimillions of dollars from this lawsuit, and she doesn’t want to participate? She, as treasurer, should know how desperately the city could use this money. I recommend voting for other candidates in the upcoming mayoral election.

Mark Helbig • Fenton

Tishaura Jones

Tishaura Jones, candidate for mayor of St. Louis

 Handout
