Letter: Jones owes it to St. Louis to testify in Rams lawsuit

Regarding “Tishaura Jones wants no part of deposition in Rams relocation lawsuit” (Feb. 3): St. Louis treasurer and mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones recently said she doesn’t want to participate in a deposition for the St. Louis region lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL and the rest of the league’s teams because of the “annoyance and undue burden of being deposed.” She claims that having to step away from her duties as treasurer to attend this deposition would be unduly burdensome on her and her staff.