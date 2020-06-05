Letter: Jones will make Ferguson shining example of peace
Letter: Jones will make Ferguson shining example of peace

Regarding “Ferguson picks Ella Jones as first African American and first woman mayor” (June 3): Congratulations to Mayor-elect Ella Jones and the city of Ferguson. Despite the hardships of the pandemic and the drumbeat of oppression and racism afflicting America, Ferguson has persevered, voting for hope and change.

As she has acknowledged, Jones certainly has her work cut out for her. But she is more than up to the task, and with the support of the community she will succeed in making Ferguson a shining example of peace and justice in a country desperately in need of uplift.

Judy Matthews • Haverhilll, Mass.

