Letter: Jones won vote clearly. Give the mayor-elect credit

Regarding the editorial "Serious problems will test progressive agenda of Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones" (April 6): I get it. The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board is not a fan of St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones. But to downplay her mandate because she only beat her opponent by about 4%, with only a third of registered voters casting ballots, is a bit of a stretch. Around the same percentage of registered voters cast ballots in the 2017 Democratic mayoral primary, and Lyda Krewson beat Jones by less than 2%.
The editorial said that Mayor Krewson "did her best to find solutions." Then in the examples provided, the editorial categorize as having "fizzled." Not a ringing endorsement of her do-nothing mayoralty.
Jones may not have been my first choice either, but I am willing to give her proposals a chance. What if, instead of focusing on all the challenges ahead, the Editorial Board instead noted, if not celebrated, the historic election of the first African-American woman to be mayor of St. Louis?
I have no doubt that we can count on the Post-Dispatch to diligently report on her tenure, and to point out any failures. I only hope we can count on the same diligence in reporting any successes that may come her (our) way in the next four years.