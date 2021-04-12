Letter: Jones won vote clearly. Give the mayor-elect credit

Regarding the editorial "Serious problems will test progressive agenda of Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones" (April 6): I get it. The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board is not a fan of St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones. But to downplay her mandate because she only beat her opponent by about 4%, with only a third of registered voters casting ballots, is a bit of a stretch. Around the same percentage of registered voters cast ballots in the 2017 Democratic mayoral primary, and Lyda Krewson beat Jones by less than 2%.

The editorial said that Mayor Krewson "did her best to find solutions." Then in the examples provided, the editorial categorize as having "fizzled." Not a ringing endorsement of her do-nothing mayoralty.

Jones may not have been my first choice either, but I am willing to give her proposals a chance. What if, instead of focusing on all the challenges ahead, the Editorial Board instead noted, if not celebrated, the historic election of the first African-American woman to be mayor of St. Louis?