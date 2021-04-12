 Skip to main content
Letter: Jones won vote clearly. Give the mayor-elect credit
Letter: Jones won vote clearly. Give the mayor-elect credit

St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones hits the ground running

St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones holds a press conference after her first transition meeting with Mayor Lyda Krewson on Wednesday in City Hall. Jones defeated Cara Spencer to become the city's first Black woman mayor. 

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

Regarding the editorial "Serious problems will test progressive agenda of Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones" (April 6): I get it. The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board is not a fan of St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones. But to downplay her mandate because she only beat her opponent by about 4%, with only a third of registered voters casting ballots, is a bit of a stretch. Around the same percentage of registered voters cast ballots in the 2017 Democratic mayoral primary, and Lyda Krewson beat Jones by less than 2%.

The editorial said that Mayor Krewson "did her best to find solutions." Then in the examples provided, the editorial categorize as having "fizzled." Not a ringing endorsement of her do-nothing mayoralty.

Jones may not have been my first choice either, but I am willing to give her proposals a chance. What if, instead of focusing on all the challenges ahead, the Editorial Board instead noted, if not celebrated, the historic election of the first African-American woman to be mayor of St. Louis?

I have no doubt that we can count on the Post-Dispatch to diligently report on her tenure, and to point out any failures. I only hope we can count on the same diligence in reporting any successes that may come her (our) way in the next four years. 

Rodney Hansen • St. Louis County 

