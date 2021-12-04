Letter: Josephine Baker proved music is universal language

Regarding “ Black artist Josephine Baker honored at France’s Pantheon ” (Dec 1): The Post Dispatch did a fine job of covering the events surrounding the symbolic induction of Josephine Baker into the Panthéon in Paris, including “Josephine Baker will be celebrated in native St. Louis as she receives France’s highest honor” (Nov. 23). But I believe there should have been more coverage of the Baker celebrations here.

On Nov. 30, the Lee Auditorium at the Missouri Historical Society was filled with an audience of racially diverse St. Louisans united by a common interest. Yannick Tagand, French Consul for the Midwest, came here from Chicago for the occasion. He spoke at the Historical Society and at other events organized by the Alliance Française. He held meetings with leaders of several preeminent St. Louis organizations, including Marie Hélène Bernard, symphony president and chief executive officer, and Simon Kelly, art museum curator of modern and contemporary art. Two weeks ago, Parisian artist Christian Guémy arrived here to paint murals of Baker. A ceremony was held in Graham Chapel at Washington University. Mayor Tishaura Jones proclaimed Nov. 30 “Josephine Baker Day.”