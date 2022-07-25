Letter: Josh Hawley's dash to safety will live in infamy

Regarding the editorial "Hawley's sprint was more than just funny. It encapsulated his core cowardice." (July 22): It is our civic duty to stay informed. Therefore I have watched or listened to all the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings. Despite Sen. Josh Hawley’s and other Trump loyalists' pronouncements, this is a legitimate committee and they are doing important work. In fact, Hawley made a cameo appearance in Thursday's hearing.

First was the photo of his reckless, macho-man fist pump outside the Capitol building showing his solidarity with the mob. Shortly after that, he rejected his constitutional duty to certify the free and fair election, claiming fraud. This was against the advice of Senate leadership and despite multiple recounts and overwhelming legal decisions that upheld the legitimacy of Joe Biden's election.

His second cameo appearance was in a couple of video clips showing Hawley frantically running through the Capitol, relying on the Capitol police and security to protect him from the very mob he incited. Some of these officers died doing their duty that day because Hawley refused to do his.

I believe Hawley’s shameful role in January 6 will live on in infamy.

Catherine Garner • St. Louis