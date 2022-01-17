Letter: Journalists deserve credit for working during pandemic
Related to this story
Most Popular
My father, who was raised as a Republican and fought in World War II, is rolling over in his grave.
A trolley line that only runs limited hours and only four days a week can hardly be considered public transit. Public transit has to be there on a schedule and not on a whim.
Our region contributes almost 35% of the economic activity in the state, while supporting 21% of the state’s population. After all, we wouldn’t want to be a thorn in their side.
We already have a problem in St. Louis with reckless driving, so why not just encourage people to drive while getting high?
This legislation would set a dangerous precedent of censorship in a society where free speech is precious. Critical race theory is not taught in elementary and secondary schools.
Perhaps she was not there because she is desperately afraid of being primaried by some politician supported by former President Donald Trump.
Iran should be given an ultimatum: Dismantle the nuclear program now or face U.S. and Israeli military action. I believe world peace depends upon it.
Our children will be ill-prepared for higher education. Forget about passing advanced placement tests. They will struggle to see various points of view.
In my opinion, he surely doesn’t care about the lives of little children who cannot be vaccinated (or anyone with heath issues).
Sure, they all sound like the crazy guy on the street corner shouting about how the FBI is controlling everything. However, these people aren't mentally ill. They’re just being played.