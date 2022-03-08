 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Joyner-Kersee's good works set an example for us all

JJK turns 60

Jackie Joyner-Kersee talks with students in her center's JJK Academy participate in a physical fitness obstacle course on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

 

Regarding Ben Hochman's column "A gold medal human, Jackie Joyner-Kersee devotes her life to bettering lives in East St. Louis" (March 3): Jackie Joyner-Kersee's work in the East St. Louis community is a humbling example for us all of just how much good one person can do. While some bring others down and only pretend to mean well and do well, Joyner-Kersee is a living, breathing example for us all.

She's a world-class athlete who set aside her cleats and throws herself daily into making East St. Louis a better place. Others moved away, but she stayed. How much better would we all be if we even put a fraction of the effort she puts in toward doing good?

Keith Brumley • Fairview Heights 

