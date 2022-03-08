Letter: Joyner-Kersee's good works set an example for us all

Regarding Ben Hochman's column "A gold medal human, Jackie Joyner-Kersee devotes her life to bettering lives in East St. Louis" (March 3): Jackie Joyner-Kersee's work in the East St. Louis community is a humbling example for us all of just how much good one person can do. While some bring others down and only pretend to mean well and do well, Joyner-Kersee is a living, breathing example for us all.