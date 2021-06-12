Letter: Judge Ransom is qualified; appointment long overdue

I was deeply appalled to read the letter “Nominate court members based on their merit, not race” (June 5) demeaning the appointment of the first Black woman on the Missouri Supreme Court, Missouri Eastern District Appeals Court Judge Robin Ransom.

The letter not only attacked Ransom’s qualifications but also sideswiped one of Missouri’s most distinguished Black jurists, Judge Ronnie White. White is a lifelong public servant: a former public defender, former city counselor, former state representative and judge. He has served on the state and federal judiciary for almost three decades. He was also the first Black person appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court 175 years after the court’s creation.

But back to Ransom: The Missouri Supreme Court was created in 1820. Among the 120 judges appointed to that court, there have been 114 white males, four women, two Blacks, and no Latinos, Hispanics, Asians or Indigenous people. Ransom becomes the third Black appointment and first Black woman appointed to the court’s bench in its 201-year history.