Letter: Judge vindicates Barr’s lesser sentence demand for Stone

Regarding “Federal prosecutors ask judge to sentence Trump confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison” (Feb. 10): President Donald Trump commented that a nine-year sentence was excessive. Attorney General William Barr also found the recommendation to be excessive and reined in his subordinates by amending their nine-year sentencing recommendation.
The media and the left screamed bloody murder. Trump was interfering in a federal prosecution. Barr should be impeached for overturning the recommendation of his subordinates. Eleven hundred current or former justice department employees condemned Trump and Barr for their “interference.” The four trial prosecutors threw a joint hissy fit.
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, aware that the prosecutors had initially asked for a nine-year sentence, determined that that sentence would be harsh and imposed a 40-month prison sentence.
The firestorm was fanned by the news media. The trial judge is exclusively and unilaterally vested with the authority to impose an appropriate sentence, and the opinions of Trump and Barr had no compelling significance. When Jackson rejected the nine-year sentence as inappropriate and too harsh, Trump and Barr were instantly vindicated. Those who alleged sentencing interference were conclusively shown to be buffoons.
Chris Tabing • Coulterville, Ill.