Letter: July 4th celebration should make use of the Arch grounds

Regarding “After two years of alternative celebrations, Fair St. Louis returns to downtown St. Louis July 2-4” (April 13): I find it unbelievable that after hundreds of millions of dollars to make improvements to the Gateway Arch grounds, and considering the beauty and room it offers, the upcoming July 4th celebration will be crammed into Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. At least there will be one night of fireworks under the Arch on July 4. Overall, I would say this is poor planning.