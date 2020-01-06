Letter: Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's harmless
0 comments

Letter: Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's harmless

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
Illinois begins recreational marijuana sales

Customers cheer and hold up their purchases as they leave the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Some people waited in line overnight. At 7 a.m when the doors opened about 700 people were lined up outside the store to be some of the first to legally purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Long lines in Collinsville greet first day of recreational weed sales in Illinois” (Jan. 2): This reader’s initial thought is that we don’t have enough mature adults in this country already. So let’s legalize a product (according to research) that has mind-altering compounds that can cloud a person’s senses or judgment, and has a risk of addiction that can harm health, relationships, jobs or finances. A product that can make it harder to focus, learn and remember things.

Our elected leaders are supposed to pass laws that enhance our quality of life, not pass immoral laws that harm citizens prone to self-destructive behavior.

Rich Ragsdale • Maplewood

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports