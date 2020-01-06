Letter: Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's harmless

Regarding “Long lines in Collinsville greet first day of recreational weed sales in Illinois” (Jan. 2): This reader’s initial thought is that we don’t have enough mature adults in this country already. So let’s legalize a product (according to research) that has mind-altering compounds that can cloud a person’s senses or judgment, and has a risk of addiction that can harm health, relationships, jobs or finances. A product that can make it harder to focus, learn and remember things.
Our elected leaders are supposed to pass laws that enhance our quality of life, not pass immoral laws that harm citizens prone to self-destructive behavior.
Rich Ragsdale • Maplewood