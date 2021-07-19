 Skip to main content
Letter: Just how many GOP lawmakers have been vaccinated?
GOP lawmakers hold California protest after 3 cancellations

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz make an appearance at a rally Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Riverside, Calif. The two held a protest after a third venue in California canceled their event. Instead, they held a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. An Anaheim spokesman had announced the latest cancellation hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

 Cindy Yamanaka

Recently, Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the politicization of the coronavirus vaccines is “moronic.” In response, I would like to know how many Republicans in Congress and red-state governors have received their vaccine.

I got my vaccine as soon as possible. Research by medical scientists created the vaccine, which is the same kind of educated knowledge that tries to respond to shingles, childhood illnesses, etc.

I bet those in our government who are presently silent, like Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, along with loudmouths like Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, are vaccinated. Even former President Donald Trump was quietly vaccinated before he left office, but his rhetoric has influenced good folks to make a potentially deadly decision not to get the shot. So who exactly in Congress has already been vaccinated? I hope the truth might save a few lives.

Margaret Gaal • St. Louis

