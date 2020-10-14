Letter: Just how much money do sports stars need to live?

Regarding "Petro heads to Vegas at $8.8 million per year" (Oct. 13): Unfortunately, Alex Pietrangelo is just Act II after Albert Pujols. Both of these men were multi-millionaires when their contracts came up from St. Louis sports teams, and they were eligible for free agency. I know professional sports is more business than sport but, please, there has to be a limit. Both players said they wanted to stay in St Louis. Pujols left the Cardinals for a $240 million contract from the Los Angeles Angels, and Pietrangelo has just signed a $61.6 million contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
I know Pujols has been pretty generous giving money to charitable organizations, and I have no reason to believe Pietrangelo is not the same. But how much money does one person think they have to make to have a comfortable life?
Dale Scott • Hillsboro
