Letter: Just like 1832, fresh air is good for combating disease

The flight of thousands of American city dwellers for the hills and beaches to avoid the pandemic may seem extraordinary. But consider the Plague of 1832 and the life of the explorer and fur trader Russell Farnham.
Farnham was a clerk for John Jacob Astor in New York when Astor assigned him to an overland party to establish a post in what is now Astor, Oregon.
When the post failed, Farnham was given the task of delivering its proceeds to Astor in New York. So Farnham was ferried across the Bering Sea and dropped on the Kamchatka Peninsula. He then made his way, largely on foot, across Russia to St. Petersburg and then to Copenhagen. From there, he sailed to the West Indies and on to New York. Farnham was thus the first man to walk around the world, west to east.
Farnham married and settled in St. Louis. Two hours after he showed the first symptoms of cholera in 1832, he was dead. When the fur trader Ramsay Crooks heard the news, he wrote, “I never felt anything like the sensation I felt upon hearing of my honest friend’s death. I did not know he was in St. Louis. I thought him safe in the wilderness.”
The wilderness might seem an unlikely place of safety. But Farnham might have lived if he had the choice we do today. As William Faulkner famously said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
Landon Y. Jones • Princeton, N.J.
