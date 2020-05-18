Letter: Just like in WWII, states need federal coordination

As the coronavirus wreaks havoc throughout the world, the depth and breadth of the collateral damage in the United States grows exponentially. Unemployment approaches numbers not seen since the Great Depression. Farmers are plowing under vegetables even while store shelves are emptying. They’re euthanizing livestock and dumping milk when there are critical shortages at the retail level caused by a total breakdown in logistics. Front-line medical workers and first responders are short of personal protection equipment and other supplies. Some are suicidal in the midst of a crushing workload. Is there something wrong with this picture?
Had we left the waging of World War II up to individual states, we would all be speaking German or Japanese today. Luckily, we had President Franklin Roosevelt’s leadership, a loyal federal government with a sense of responsibility to the people, and a realization that united we stand, divided we fall.
Since no state holds dominion over another, there is no process or means for coordinating states to fight a “war” on a national scale unless the federal government leads the way. The lunacy of the Trump administration’s attempts at passing the buck are glaring.
If the current administration is doing such a fantastic job, why then is the U.S., with 7.2% of the world’s population, suffering 32% of world’s reported cases and 28% of reported COVID-19 deaths? It is high time that the buffoons on the Trump bandwagon take off their horse blinders, cease their denials, wake up and smell the coffee.
Richard Yesley • New Athens
