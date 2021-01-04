Letter: Just like the rich, GOP is careless about mess they leave

In his 1925 novel, "The Great Gatsby," author F. Scott Fitzgerald provided a perfect description of the outgoing Trump administration and it's GOP enablers: "They were careless people. … They smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness … and let other people clean up the mess that they had made."
Best wishes to the incoming Biden administration on cleaning up the huge mess the present administration has made. I hope Americans get behind Joe Biden's efforts and that Congress finally displays good faith and cooperation instead of obstruction. That includes Rep. Ann Wagner and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.
Joan Langer • St Louis County