Letter: Just like Vietnam, US learns it shouldn’t police the world

Regarding “Empowering America’s enemies by letting the Taliban win in Afghanistan” (Aug. 16): I believe the Editorial Board’s criticism of President Joe Biden on the Afghanistan withdrawal is misplaced. Granted, the situation there is terrible. However, it’s been terrible for a long time, and with no sign of improving, and Biden was correct in opting to get out rather than pass the nightmare on to another president.

Biden is the fourth United States president, Republican and Democratic, to deal with Afghanistan. Other than the death of Osama bin Laden, successes have been minimal, in my opinion. We could have pulled out following bin Laden’s death. Instead, we’ve limped along, spending billions of dollars that could have helped multiple needs here at home.

Veterans from this war have often returned with mental and physical aftereffects that will need a lifetime of expensive care. The time and money spent on this war is gone. Anyone who died over there is gone. It makes no sense to continue the farce and lose more time, money and lives.