Letter: Just look to NBA to prove immigration is a strength
Letter: Just look to NBA to prove immigration is a strength

Regarding the editorial "Hundreds of children are still separated because of a malicious border policy" (Oct. 25): I hope President Donald Trump and his senior adviser Steven Miller watched the first round of the recent National Basketball Association draft. They might have seen right away that teams with an aim to improve chose from a roster of first-generation players whose parents came to America with hopes and dreams. Some other teams took players with an outright immediate need to immigrate to the United States.

If you want America to win again, it seems like a good idea to follow the lead of businesses that make a business of winning.

Jonathan Fisher • St. Louis 

