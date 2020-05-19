Letter: Just stay at home until science tells us otherwise
Letter: Just stay at home until science tells us otherwise

Residents adapt during coronavirus

Adrienne Berra, Brendan Walsh and their canine companions, Izzy, 10, and Pacino, 10, share a moment while walking on an emptier-than-normal street in the Central West End neighborhood, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in St. Louis. Like, Berra and Walsh, many residents were outdoors on Saturday, walking, cycling and running. City, state and federal officials have urged residents to stay at home and limit their exposure to large crowds of people to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning

After following news of the coronavirus, on Jan. 31, I resigned as an election judge — a job I dearly loved. I started my own stay-at-home program that day. I’m 73 and have had eight surgeries in the past decade. It became clear in the following days that the Trump administration was more interested in the economics of the pandemic than protecting the country’s health.

The economy was the only effective campaign strategy for President Donald Trump’s failing regime, and I refused to become another victim of Trump’s failures. I have found a way to have my groceries delivered, use curbside pick up and use Amazon. I am planning for the long haul.

Trump seems willing to sacrifice as many lives as needed to force his lethal agenda on us. I refuse to be one of his statistics. He was not able to wish the virus away, and he will not be able to muscle his way to reelection. The photos of bars full of celebrants, no social distancing and no protection, will only reinforce the resolve of those of us at home to stay at home. The word “novel” in reference to this virus should alarm us all. Science is telling us they know little about it. To declare victory over an unknown enemy is foolhardy and potentially lethal to us all. I’m at home until science tells me it is safe to come out and play. We all should.

James Herhold • Maryland Heights

