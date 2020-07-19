Letter: Just to be safe, CDC should still handle virus numbers
0 comments

Letter: Just to be safe, CDC should still handle virus numbers

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC/TNS)

 CDC

Regarding “Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries” (July 16): It was very kind of the Department of Health and Human Services to help out the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention with its pandemic data collection. I am sure the health department agrees that we need the most accurate numbers possible.

I suggest that St. Louis hospitals, and hospitals around the nation, continue to provide data to the CDC, as well as federal health officials. Redundancy is a valuable tool in health care. It helps catch errors before the patient is effected. If, for example, the Health and Human Services numbers were higher than the public CDC numbers, they would appreciate the discrepancy being discovered quickly. Or the discrepancy could happen the other way around.

Accidents happen, and the staffers at the HHS deserve the full support of the professionals at the CDC.

Karl Young • Maplewood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports