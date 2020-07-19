Letter: Just to be safe, CDC should still handle virus numbers

Regarding “Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries” (July 16): It was very kind of the Department of Health and Human Services to help out the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention with its pandemic data collection. I am sure the health department agrees that we need the most accurate numbers possible.
I suggest that St. Louis hospitals, and hospitals around the nation, continue to provide data to the CDC, as well as federal health officials. Redundancy is a valuable tool in health care. It helps catch errors before the patient is effected. If, for example, the Health and Human Services numbers were higher than the public CDC numbers, they would appreciate the discrepancy being discovered quickly. Or the discrepancy could happen the other way around.
Accidents happen, and the staffers at the HHS deserve the full support of the professionals at the CDC.
Karl Young • Maplewood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.