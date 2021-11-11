Letter: Justice Berger correctly interpreted the 2nd Amendment

Regarding “When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: More deaths than ever” (Nov. 8): I believe the late conservative Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger said it best: “The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American People by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies — the militia — would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”