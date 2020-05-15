Letter: Justice demands that sick leave be federally mandated
Quarantined with COVID-19 with no sick pay

“Right after they agreed to pay us $3 more an hour for hazard pay, I was called to the office to learn I tested positive for COVID-19...We showed up to work everyday and we did what were were asked to do as far as taking care of the residents.” said Nichole Scott, who sits for a portrait by a second floor window of the home she shares with her daughter and grandchildren, where she is quarantined on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Baden. Scott, a CNA and a receptionist at Bernard Care Center, a nursing home in the Central West End, has been in quarantined since she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday May 1.  “I am asymptomatic so I feel fine but I don't understand this virus. I am in the dark since I have a comorbidity. I am a dialysis patient. I need dialysis three times a week. I have seen what this virus can do. I lost my sister to COVID-19 on April 5th,” said Scott. The nursing home is not paying for paid sick leave during the quarantine. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Nursing home workers in St. Louis exposed at work and ordered to quarantine — without sick pay” (May 12): Do I understand that a local nursing home ordered an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus to stay home and quarantine, then denied her sick pay? Sick leave should be federally mandated in all labor arrangements, starting now. It’s a matter of justice as well as public health.

Susan Waugh • Clayton

