Letter: Justice demands that sick leave be federally mandated

Regarding “Nursing home workers in St. Louis exposed at work and ordered to quarantine — without sick pay” (May 12): Do I understand that a local nursing home ordered an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus to stay home and quarantine, then denied her sick pay? Sick leave should be federally mandated in all labor arrangements, starting now. It’s a matter of justice as well as public health.
Susan Waugh • Clayton
