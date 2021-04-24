Letter: Justice is delivered to individuals, not to all aggrieved

Regarding “ Jury’s swift verdict for Chauvin in Floyd death: Guilty” (April 21): The result of George Floyd’s trial, were highly anticipated. We have every reason to believe the decision was the result of proper proceedings according to our codes of justice. But with the emotionally charged attention that accompanied the event, there is ample reason to advise caution.

As this case conjured emotions similar to perhaps dozens of others, this one must not be viewed as the “standard” or probable result for those that have not yet come to trial. Defendants are guilty or innocent according to American jurisprudence by evidence and testimony in the courtroom, not by popularity or by some arbitrary method to repay one group for its misdeeds to another.