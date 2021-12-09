 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Justice reforms needed to avoid future Strickland cases
0 comments

Letter: Justice reforms needed to avoid future Strickland cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Strickland

Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to reporters after his release from prison on Nov. 23 in Cameron, Mo. Strickland, who was jailed for more than 40 years for three murders, was released after a judge ruled that he was wrongfully convicted in 1979.

(Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP)

 RICH SUGG, Associated Press

Regarding “Editorial: Strickland’s case shows why Missouri’s compensation law needs a rewrite” (Dec. 5): Kevin Strickland is a perfect example of the systematic changes needed for the Missouri criminal justice system. One should not walk out of jail after 43 years for a crime the person did not commit and then not receive a single cent from the state of Missouri.

We must reform our laws. Witness testimony must be considered less significant compared to other types of evidence. Next, we need to make it easier to overturn false convictions. We must also extend the DNA innocence law so that it applies to all innocent people locked up in Missouri jails and prisons. Only then can we fully acknowledge the grave miscarriage of justice enacted upon Strickland.

Alex Slen • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News