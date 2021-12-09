Letter: Justice reforms needed to avoid future Strickland cases

Regarding “ Editorial: Strickland’s case shows why Missouri’s compensation law needs a rewrite ” (Dec. 5): Kevin Strickland is a perfect example of the systematic changes needed for the Missouri criminal justice system. One should not walk out of jail after 43 years for a crime the person did not commit and then not receive a single cent from the state of Missouri.

We must reform our laws. Witness testimony must be considered less significant compared to other types of evidence. Next, we need to make it easier to overturn false convictions. We must also extend the DNA innocence law so that it applies to all innocent people locked up in Missouri jails and prisons. Only then can we fully acknowledge the grave miscarriage of justice enacted upon Strickland.