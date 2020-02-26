Letter: Justice system has let down sexual assault victim

Regarding “Denied order of protection by judge, woman fights for her rights and wins” (Feb. 22): I would like to thank Tony Messenger for writing this column on the woman who was denied the order of protection by a judge even though she had apparently been stalked and even threatened. Too often perpetrators of crimes hide behind the Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination rather than expose themselves by having to tell the truth.
I think the judge in this case, Lynne R. Perkins, should be embarrassed by her initial findings. Kudos to attorneys Frank Vatterott and Katie Wessling for sticking by the victim all the way to the appellate court and beyond. This kind of near-miss, because of a lazy decision two years ago in St. Louis Circuit Court, happens way too often and further endangers already vulnerable women.
Paul McCarthy • Kirkwood