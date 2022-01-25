Letter: Justice Thomas has conflicts of interest; needs to recuse

Regarding the editorial "Much as Trump tries to obstruct Jan. 6 inquiry, Supreme Court won't play along" (Jan. 20): I am a retired NCAA women's softball official. I used to receive contracts from the conferences I worked containing this question: Do you have any conflict of interest with any institution you might umpire a game? Being an alumnus, or having a relative (even very distant) among players or coaches would disqualify me from umpiring their games. This keeps the appearance of fairness front and center, giving the contest credibility.

So why can the U.S. Supreme Court hold itself to a lower standard than little old me? Every court in the land requires judges to recuse themselves, for a conflict of interest, or the appearance thereof. Yet, the Supreme Court doesn't require that of its members.

Ginny Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, is a leader and active in groups and causes that have cases coming before the court. Why doesn't Justice Thomas recuse himself?

With accusations of insider trading by members of Congress, and conflicts of interest being ignored by the Supreme Court Justices, it's no wonder that many Americans are becoming cynical about our form of government. Jan. 6 showed us that.

If our representatives in government will not act to curb these appearances of corruption, the next Jan. 6-style assault event just might succeed.

Gary W. Kinard • Mountain View, Mo.