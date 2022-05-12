Letter: Justices are ignoring Constitution and Madison’s intent

James Madison, the “Father of the Constitution,” and the Federalists resisted adding a Bill of Rights to the Constitution. Madison and Alexander Hamilton argued that principles articulated in the Constitution itself provided adequate protection. Moreover, they feared that the enumeration of some rights would be exploited by those bent on depriving citizens of important rights not enumerated. No exhaustive list of rights was then possible and, in time, new rights deserving of protection would undoubtedly emerge. To deny them because they were not in the original list would be a travesty.

Now what Madison feared has come to pass. Justice Samuel Alito argues against a right to privacy precisely because it is not mentioned in the Constitution.

At length, Madison came to believe that a Bill of Rights would help citizens better grasp the spirit of the Constitution. He also believed that the abuse of the Bill of Rights, which he foresaw, could be prevented. As the author of the Bill of Rights, Madison included an explicit rejection of that ploy in the Ninth Amendment: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Here Madison was too optimistic. Presently we have a Supreme Court justice cavalierly ignoring that unambiguous constitutional proscription. Whether this blatant offense to the Constitution is a matter of poor scholarship or is tendentious is not certain. But the latter seems more likely.

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield