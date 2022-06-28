Letter: Justices are inconsistent regarding guns and abortion

Regarding “Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?” (June 25): This is a radical Supreme Court, not a conservative court. I believe Justice Antonin Scalia would be appalled at this court’s selective interpretation of the Constitution for its ideological purposes.

The first 10 amendments to the Constitution (the Bill of Rights) were adopted as additional constraints on the new federal government by our Founders, who feared it becoming too powerful. The Bill of Rights did not restrict powers of the states until the adoption of the Fourteenth Amendment after the Civil War, which prevented the Confederate states from denying Blacks their rights as equal citizens.

The post-depression, liberal courts expansively interpreted the Bill of Rights to include a right of privacy. A conservative Supreme Court would acknowledge that the Ninth and Tenth Amendments explicitly reserved to the states general police powers.

While this Supreme Court did not uphold the right of privacy, upon which abortion and other individual freedoms have been protected, it is an unprincipled Supreme Court that denied the historic police powers of the states to restrict the carrying of concealed weapons. In overturning the century-old New York law restricting the right to carry concealed weapons, this new majority is neither conservative nor rooted in historical accuracy. It is, instead, a radical effort to erode the intent of the Founders and to increase the power of the court to rewrite history for their personal preferences.

Michael Costello • University City