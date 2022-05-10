 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Justices are just hacks promoting political agendas

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Regarding "What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel" (May 7): Two hundred years ago, Supreme Court justices may have been the country's top legal scholars, but I believe today they're political hacks who got their jobs because they passed a political litmus test. Political hacks do not deserve a guaranteed job for life. At a minimum, we should impose severe term limits. Perhaps we should force them to run for a seat on the court, so they would have to admit to the voters that their goal is to promote a political agenda.

George Buford • St. Peters

