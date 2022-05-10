Letter: Justices are just hacks promoting political agendas

Regarding "What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel" (May 7): Two hundred years ago, Supreme Court justices may have been the country's top legal scholars, but I believe today they're political hacks who got their jobs because they passed a political litmus test. Political hacks do not deserve a guaranteed job for life. At a minimum, we should impose severe term limits. Perhaps we should force them to run for a seat on the court, so they would have to admit to the voters that their goal is to promote a political agenda.