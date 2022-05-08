 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Justices need to reread the Constitution more carefully

Nikki Tran of Washington, holds up a sign with pictures of Supreme Court Justices Thomas, Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil Gorsuch, as demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Regarding "Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes" (May 4): Justice Samuel Alito writes in his draft opinion “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” As I do on occasion, I review the U.S. Constitution. The Ninth Amendment states: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” While the Constitution does not enumerate the right to an abortion, it does not deny the right to an abortion to the people. I think the four other justices signing on to Alito's draft opinion may need to reread the Constitution.

Fred Buckhold • Manchester 

