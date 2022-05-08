Letter: Justices need to reread the Constitution more carefully

Regarding "Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes" (May 4): Justice Samuel Alito writes in his draft opinion “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” As I do on occasion, I review the U.S. Constitution. The Ninth Amendment states: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” While the Constitution does not enumerate the right to an abortion, it does not deny the right to an abortion to the people. I think the four other justices signing on to Alito's draft opinion may need to reread the Constitution.