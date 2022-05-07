Letter: Justices seem to think they speak for God on women

Regarding “Abortion-rights protesters rally in US, spurred by draft Supreme Court opinion” (May 4): If the argument is being made that abortion needs to be illegal because it’s not mentioned in the Constitution, neither are rocket ships and bubble gum, and we don’t have to add them just because we invented them.

We’ve improved the Constitution since 1789. We outlawed slavery. We outlawed alcohol, but we were allowed to change our minds and relegalize it. We decided that women (and men who don’t own land) have a right to vote. We decided that all races have equal rights, although 176 years too late. In 1973, the Supreme Court decided that back-alley abortions were dangerous, and also that women have autonomy over their own bodies.

We claim there is a separation between church and state, but elected leaders have packed the Supreme Court with justices who have the audacity to pretend they know what God wants pregnant women to do. The Constitution was written in the Age of Enlightenment, but many of our Justices rely on Ecclesiastes 11:5 for their critical thinking about pregnancy.

Thomas Jefferson said, “Religion is a matter which lies solely between Man and his God.” Every justice is hopefully well-schooled about the purpose and function of American law in our Republic.

Karl Young • Maplewood