Letter: Juvenile Detention Center prudently battles pandemic
Letter: Juvenile Detention Center prudently battles pandemic

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Outbreak of COVID-19 infects juveniles, staff at St. Louis County detention facility” (April 30): The juvenile was tested for the novel coronavirus on April 20, 2020. The results came back positive on April 21. The juvenile’s parents were notified immediately, as were Juvenile Detention Center staff. All courthouse employees were notified the next morning, April 22.

We have been in constant communication with the County Department of Public Health. We are following their protocols to limit the spread of the virus in our Juvenile Detention Center and throughout our courthouse.

At the court’s request, the Department of Public Health tested all juveniles in detention for the virus on April 27. The results came back two days later. Judge Michael Burton notified all staff immediately. Despite the fact that all juveniles who tested positive last week were asymptomatic, the Department of Public Health monitored them several times a day.

The two staff members who tested positive have not been at the detention center since April 19. They are quarantined at home. There are no other positive results at this time.

We continue to carefully monitor the health of our employees and juveniles in the detention center. We continue to follow the protocols recommended by the Department of Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus, including a hospital grade sanitation of the facilities on a regular basis, restricting access to the building, providing personal protective equipment for staff, requiring all youth to wear masks, and quarantining new residents upon arrival.

The health and safety of our youth and employees are always a top priority of the court.

Christine A. Bertelson • Clayton

Director of Strategic Communications

St. Louis County Courts/21st Judicial Circuit



