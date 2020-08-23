 Skip to main content
Letter: Kamala Harris talks justice but excludes the unborn
Regarding the letter “Joe Biden found uniter in running mate Kamala Harris” (Aug. 17): Is the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, really a uniter? Would a uniter espouse policies out of touch with a large segment of American thought? One of the most contentious of all the social debates is that of abortion. Harris supports abortion rights. Harris states she seeks justice for the vulnerable: the homeless, the refugee, the disenfranchised. Yet she refuses to extend any right to the fetus in the womb. In her tenure as California’s Attorney General, Harris battled anti-abortion activist David Daleiden.

I believe that in her Senate role, Harris’ actions reflect an extreme position on religious liberty. To wit, her grilling of federal judicial nominee Brian Buescher over his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, a distinguished Catholic organization, and her aggressive questioning of then-nominee Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Harris’ actions speak louder than her words.

Dette Reh • Ladue

