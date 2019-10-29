Team up with us for 99¢
Official: US may want millions back if trolley stops running

In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, the Loop Trolley moves west down Delmar Boulevard in University City, Mo. Trolley service in St. Louis is in jeopardy unless the struggling Loop Trolley company secures more funding. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 David Carson

The old song said, “Everything’s up to date in Kansas City.” It made me wonder how our Loop Trolley compared to theirs. It was quite an eye-opener.

From our transit grant, it took eight years before operations really began. In Kansas City, they came up with the idea and had a 2.75-mile long route in downtown running in three years. Their daily ridership as of Aug 19 was a whopping 6,448 people per day. Ours seems to have a handful. They operate from 6 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, they operate until 2 a.m. The Loop Trolley operates from noon to 6 p.m.

Riders need sufficient time to get to lunch and to stay until the bars closed. Who goes to dinner and wants to take the trolley home by 6 p.m.?

Granted, the route to a set of our Metro transit stops is helpful, but the timing is most likely greatly stunting possible ridership. To save the operation, someone needs to look seriously at a loop though Forest Park, past the parking lots and major attractions.

But frequent service would be a must-do, like Kansas City, which has a car run every 12 minutes.

Larry Hollenberg • Odin, Ill.