Letter: Katherine Pinner’s primary victory isn’t so easily explained

Regarding the letter “Pinner’s surprise victory maybe had racial undertones” (Aug. 9): I have a great deal of difficulty believing the letter writer’s premise that racism was a basis for Katherine Pinner’s very baffling primary victory. It is more likely that defeated candidate Rep. Shamed Dogan was perceived as the far more difficult general election opponent. Perhaps a number of the party faithful Democrats voted in the Republican primary to assure a weaker opponent in the general election.