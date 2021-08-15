Letter: Katy Trail’s uniqueness attracts visitors from all over

I enjoyed Tim Bryant’s article “Trials along the trails: Biking 131 miles of the Rock Island and Katy” (Aug. 8) about his recent ride along the western section of the Katy Trail, a segment unknown to most St. Louisans. As he pointed out, Missouri State Parks has its hands full dealing with fallen trees, rock slides and high water that are a part of the longest and narrowest state park in America.

The notoriously uncontrollable Missouri River create an additional layer of difficulty in maintaining the trail, but it does offers riders a perspective that simply isn’t available elsewhere. This was the dream of Ted and Pat Jones when they fought for and funded the trail in the 1980s — providing visitors with an unequaled way to experience Missouri’s rural countryside and bringing life to the small railroad communities along the way.