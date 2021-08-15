Letter: Katy Trail’s uniqueness attracts visitors from all over

I enjoyed Tim Bryant’s article “Trials along the trails: Biking 131 miles of the Rock Island and Katy” (Aug. 8) about his recent ride along the western section of the Katy Trail, a segment unknown to most St. Louisans. As he pointed out, Missouri State Parks has its hands full dealing with fallen trees, rock slides and high water that are a part of the longest and narrowest state park in America.
The notoriously uncontrollable Missouri River create an additional layer of difficulty in maintaining the trail, but it does offers riders a perspective that simply isn’t available elsewhere. This was the dream of Ted and Pat Jones when they fought for and funded the trail in the 1980s — providing visitors with an unequaled way to experience Missouri’s rural countryside and bringing life to the small railroad communities along the way.
I’ve encountered visitors from around the country. Virtually all of them exclaim about the trail’s unique attributes and the rural landscape it lets them see. The Katy Trail is something Kansas City is working hard to connect to their city — providing a connection to the Missouri outdoors that St. Louis already has.