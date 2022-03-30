 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Kavanaugh hearings were more vicious than Jackson’s

  • 0
Supreme Court Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

 Win McNamee

Regarding the editorial “Republicans don’t have to accept extremists’ shoddy treatment of Jackson” (March 24): While I absolutely agree that most of the Republican questioning of Kentanji Brown Jackson in her Senate confirmation hearings was inappropriate, it is amazing how forgetful liberals can be. Her hearings have been child’s play compared to the abhorrent behavior of Democratic senators, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris, during the confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh.

Republicans in the Senate have not forgotten how Kavanaugh was treated. That hearing essentially set the tone for Supreme Court confirmation hearings for the near future.

Bret Riegel • Washington, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News