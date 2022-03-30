Letter: Kavanaugh hearings were more vicious than Jackson’s

Regarding the editorial “Republicans don’t have to accept extremists’ shoddy treatment of Jackson” (March 24): While I absolutely agree that most of the Republican questioning of Kentanji Brown Jackson in her Senate confirmation hearings was inappropriate, it is amazing how forgetful liberals can be. Her hearings have been child’s play compared to the abhorrent behavior of Democratic senators, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris, during the confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh.