Letter: Kavanaugh’s shoddy treatment was worse than Jackson’s

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, then Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Regarding the editorial “Republicans don’t have to accept extremists’ shoddy treatment of Jackson” (March 24): We live in the best country in the world. That being said, the Senate confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is truly theater at its worst. But however badly the Republicans behaved in the hearings, I believe Democrats behaved far worse during the 2018 hearings for Brett Kavanaugh. Accuser Christine Blasey Ford contended that she had been sexually abused, but she could not remember many details.

Still, in my opinion, Jackson did a fine job and she should be confirmed.

Irene S. Holmes • Ladue

