Letter: Kavanaugh story didn’t get the coverage it deserved

Supreme Court Kavanaugh

FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on April 23, 2021.

 Erin Schaff - pool, Pool New York Times

Regarding “Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh” (June 8): I question the decision made to place this story on page four of the Post-Dispatch. I question whether it really was of less importance than the whereabouts of a movie chimp — which rated front page placement.

In other circumstances, I doubt that the Post-Dispatch would have relegated a similar attempt on the life of Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson or Elena Kagan to a back page. I believe bias in news reporting starts with story placement.

Geralyn Meyer • Oakville

