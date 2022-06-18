Letter: Kavanaugh story didn’t get the coverage it deserved

Regarding “Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh” (June 8): I question the decision made to place this story on page four of the Post-Dispatch. I question whether it really was of less importance than the whereabouts of a movie chimp — which rated front page placement.
In other circumstances, I doubt that the Post-Dispatch would have relegated a similar attempt on the life of Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson or Elena Kagan to a back page. I believe bias in news reporting starts with story placement.
Geralyn Meyer • Oakville