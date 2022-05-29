Letter: Keep arts reviews. What is a city if not its culture?

Regarding the letter “Post-Dispatch should keep its arts-reviewing tradition” (May 19): I agree with the letter writer, and if anything, the Post-Dispatch should increase its coverage of the arts. To be frank, theater and arts reviews are the only things left that I read in the newspaper. What is our city if not its culture?
In my opinion, by abandoning coverage of the arts in our city, the Post-Dispatch is in essence abandoning the city it’s supposed to serve. I urge the paper to reconsider this decision, which I think will adversely effect so many in this region.
John Wolbers • St. Louis