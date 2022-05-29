 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Keep arts reviews. What is a city if not its culture?

Oleta Adams, SLSO and In Unison Chorus at Powell Hall

Oleta Adams performs during SLSO's Gospel Christmas featuring Oleta Adams at Powell Hall on December 9, 2021. Photo by Michael B. Thomas

 Michael B. Thomas

Regarding the letter “Post-Dispatch should keep its arts-reviewing tradition” (May 19): I agree with the letter writer, and if anything, the Post-Dispatch should increase its coverage of the arts. To be frank, theater and arts reviews are the only things left that I read in the newspaper. What is our city if not its culture?

In my opinion, by abandoning coverage of the arts in our city, the Post-Dispatch is in essence abandoning the city it’s supposed to serve. I urge the paper to reconsider this decision, which I think will adversely effect so many in this region.

John Wolbers • St. Louis

