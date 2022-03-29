Letter: Keep declawing ban; focus on more critical issues

Regarding "Fur flies over attempt to clip St. Louis cat declawing ban" (March 26): Bans on feline declawing are discouraged by the American Association of Feline Practitioners. What other “veterinary input” does veterinarian Cliff Miller require?

As a veterinarian, I welcomed the ban, as it relieved me of the burden of talking clients out of a cruel and unnecessary procedure. I took an oath to relieve animal suffering, and such ordinances do exactly that.

Republican Rep. Jim Murphy asserts, “It is the state’s responsibility to license and decide what’s proper for veterinarians to do.” I disagree. Veterinary medicine is a profession and, as such, controls its own membership and sets its own standards of practice. A ban on declawing has the support of a growing majority of small animal practitioners. It is Murphy’s bill that represents government overreach.

Finally, I need to ask if this is the most important issue facing the state. Missouri ranks poorly in residents’ health, education and financial well-being. Is allowing cats to be declawed going to address any of that? I believe such legislation is the typical Republican tactic of distortion and distraction in order to avoid taking action that actually helps people. It’s disgusting and reprehensible.

Thomas Goss D.V.M. • St. Louis