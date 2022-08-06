Letter: Keep government out of gender-reassignment surgery

Regarding “St. Louis mayor backs Valentine for Senate — with one caveat” (July 28): I am disappointed that Trudy Busch Valentine believes that transgender children should wait until they are 18 to undergo gender-reassignment surgery. I believe her position is contrary to her campaign theme of sending a nurse to the U.S. Senate. I would have thought a nurse would be tired of legislators interfering in the health care decisions made by people in consultation with physicians and nurses. After all, Valentine’s television commercials voice her support for a woman’s right to choose with regard to abortion.