Letter: Keep government out of gender-reassignment surgery

Regarding “St. Louis mayor backs Valentine for Senate — with one caveat” (July 28): I am disappointed that Trudy Busch Valentine believes that transgender children should wait until they are 18 to undergo gender-reassignment surgery. I believe her position is contrary to her campaign theme of sending a nurse to the U.S. Senate. I would have thought a nurse would be tired of legislators interfering in the health care decisions made by people in consultation with physicians and nurses. After all, Valentine’s television commercials voice her support for a woman’s right to choose with regard to abortion.

While this may seem a minor issue in a Senate campaign, the role of government in health care is not. Shouldn’t the government’s role be to fund appropriate and necessary health care for all who need it, regardless of ability to pay, like we do with Medicare for those over 65? I’m all for sending a nurse to Washington, but not this one.

Patrick Deaton • St. Louis

