Letter: Keep mask mandates; give parents, staff peace of mind
Board of Education vote on Rockwood Safe Together Plan

Anti-masking and anti-National Education Association signs sit on the front row of seats in the auditorium at Crestview Middle School during a recess taken because of disruptions during the meeting of the school board of the Rockwood School District where they voted on to approve the Rockwood Safe Together Plan in Ellisville on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

My husband and I are in our 80s and have had the vaccine and boosters. We are cautious when we need to be in an indoor setting with people we do not know. But we have the ability to take the precautions we choose. But parents of school children are unfortunately at the mercy of their school districts and the policies they set. When our school districts bow to outside pressure and change their policy and make masking optional, what recourse does a parent have?

In "Several St. Louis-area school districts look to drop masks after winter break" (Dec. 15), Kirkwood School Superintendent David Ulrich “acknowledged nervousness and concern among staff of dropping the mask requirement.” The staff and the parents should be nervous; one district in the state, South Nodaway in northwest Missouri, closed because of outbreaks. And our local hospitals can't find beds for non-coronavirus patients as noted in the Dec. 15 letter "Unvaccinated are carelessly clogging up local hospitals."

Come on, districts! Follow the science and keep the mandates to protect the children, their families and to give parents and school staff peace of mind.

Mary Clemons • Kirkwood   

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

