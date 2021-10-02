Letter: Keep or plant more trees to battle global warming

In the Sept. 27 Post-Dispatch, there were two interesting letters next to each other. The letter “Augusta is better than Napa Valley, so don’t change it” pointed out the beautiful vistas, peace and pleasure Missouri’s trees provide to anyone who enjoys the outdoors. I agree with the letter writer that preserving our state’s woods and forests is more important than the mercenary plans of a developer. Natural beauty is a treasure greater than gold.

If that argument wasn’t enough, there was an adjacent letter, “To combat global warming, we should plant more trees.” The letter writer bemoans the fact that a lack of trees in some St. Louis neighborhoods contributes to inhospitable heat islands. This causes residents of these neighborhoods to experience less relief on hot summer days, not to mention lower property values and barren, demoralizing landscapes.

Global warming is serious. Every reasonable measure should be taken to combat it. That means valuing, saving and planting trees for today and for the future.

Liza Streett • Clayton