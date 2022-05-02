Letter: Keep petition initiatives accessible to Missouri citizens

Regarding “As signature deadline nears, campaign to legalize marijuana in Missouri seeks cash, canvassers” (April 16): Missouri state senators are considering a bill to make it harder for citizens to file, qualify, and pass ballot initiatives. House Joint Resolution 79 is a direct attack on our ability to participate in the state’s political process.

Missouri has a strong history of using the initiative petition process to pass important constitutional amendments like Medicaid expansion. Gathering petition signatures is hard, painstaking work that takes lots of time, training, and dedication. I know, because I’ve done it.

This joint resolution would effectively repeal our right to place initiative petitions on the ballot by more than doubling the number of petition signatures required. Even worse, it would also require ballot measures to receive two-thirds of the vote in order to pass, the highest in the nation.

Let us protect our democracy and defend the people’s right to create a government that works for us.

Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis