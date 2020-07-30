Letter: Keep public works, transportation departments separate

On Tuesday, St. Louis County voters will be asked to amend the county charter by voting on Proposition C. Many of the proposed changes are inconsequential. But one little-noticed amendment would significantly affect the future of the county.
Voters should reject Prop C because of the ill-conceived proposal to combine the Department of Public Works and the Department of Transportation. Instead, we should hold county government accountable for effective planning and oversight of critical transportation services through a department that is fully supported and dedicated to this increasingly critical function.
The Public Works Department is primarily responsible for enforcing building codes, inspecting buildings and issuing building permits. The Transportation Department plans, builds and maintains the vast system of county-owned highways. But it is also the principal agency responsible for the oversight and planning of the public transit system in the county, which we need increased attention to, not less.
More than a decade ago, the voters of St. Louis County passed a sales tax with the promise that it would fund expansion of the MetroLink light rail system in the county. It hasn’t happened — for multiple excuses. But one of them is because critical transportation functions have been de-emphasized as a result of the de facto combination of the two departments with disparate and wholly incompatible functions. St. Louis County residents should vote against Prop C.
Joan Bray • University City
Missouri Senate and House, 1993-2010
Jeanne Kirkton • Webster Groves
Missouri House, 2009-2016
