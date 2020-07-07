Letter: Keep pushing boulder of racism and virus up the hill

Regarding “Robert E. Lee statue becomes epicenter of protest movement” (July 2): Let’s not get distracted by the removal of statues or President Donald Trump’s lies. Millions have protested against police violence, but we all know that another video of brutal, unrestrained white power can break into our consciousness any time.
The violence, macro and micro, is as unrelenting as the coronavirus. Most citizens are ready to sacrifice to solve that problem, too. Yet Trump has squandered all our sacrifices, ignoring our desperate need for a leader to harness our energies and steer us toward a common good.
Like Sisyphus, we push the boulder weighted with racism and coronavirus up the mountain, where Trump stands ready to kick it, crashing down on us time after time. We have no choice but to push the rock up the mountain again. And maybe, when there are enough of us, we will find the strength to topple the tyrant who waits there to destroy our hopes.
Nov. 3 is only about 17½ weeks away. We haven’t a moment to lose.
Patricia Curtis • St. Louis
