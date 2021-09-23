Letter: Keep University City Council meetings in 1903 city hall

University City officials are planning to move the City Council chamber from the top floor of the city's historic city hall to the city's old library on Trinity, at an estimated cost of $2.4 million. This despite it costing taxpayers many millions of dollars to renovate and upgrade the city hall in recent years.

City Manager Gregory Rose says moving the chamber would make council meetings more accessible to the disabled. Yet the city hall building is compliant with provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The city hall building was built in 1903 as the Women's Magazine Building. For the 1904 World's Fair, the world's largest carbon arc searchlight was installed atop the building. It became the city hall for University City in 1903. The building is part of the University City Civic Plaza, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Moving the council chamber from its unique and ornate setting in city hall to the vacant old library that's in need of considerable work makes little sense. I'm certain most University City residents would want the chamber to stay where it is.

Elsie Beck Glickert • University City